Going by the audience’s feedback after Crazxy’s release, Sohum Shah reworks the climax; says the new version, which hit the screens last week, is faring better

Sohum Shah in the film

On February 28, Sohum Shah’s Crazxy opened in cinemas. The following Monday, the actor-producer was back on the set, reshooting the thriller’s climax. In an unusual post-release move, Shah and director Girish Kohli altered the climax of Crazxy. “It was a quick shoot in Madh Island,” says the actor.

In Crazxy, Shah’s character, a doctor, is given one day to save his daughter who has been abducted. The earlier climax entailed a big reveal regarding the mastermind behind the kidnapping. But the actor admits that it left the audience underwhelmed, prompting the makers to rework it for a stronger impact. He analyses, “People liked the film a lot, but found the climax a bit underwhelming. We understood this largely in the reviews.

I wanted to make something more than a thriller. The climax didn’t land as much as we wanted to, so we listened to people’s feedback, then brainstormed and arrived at an idea. I think the current film, with the new climax, adheres to our commitment to make a thriller with a heart. Every father should watch this movie,” he states.

Crazxy with its revised ending hit the screens on March 7, a week after its original release, and Shah says there has been an uptick in its performance since. “With the new climax, we noticed that the footfall is higher. Our second Saturday’s [collections] are slightly more than that of the first Saturday. There is not much star value to Crazxy; it’s a solo-actor experimental film. And today, the cinema viewing culture has become such that on the third day, the film’s [box-office run] ends. But here, it’s picking up slowly,” says the actor-producer, proud that like his horror film Tumbbad (2018), Crazxy too is benefiting from positive word of mouth. “This change wouldn’t have been possible if it was a studio-helmed film. The idea itself would have got lost in e-mail chains. I am the actor and the producer. I work on Sundays and I could shoot this on Monday. This translated quickly because I had the agency to make decisions.”

Change the ending

>> Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal (2009) initially had a bittersweet ending in which the leads didn’t reunite. But after mixed reactions in the test screenings, a new happily-ever-after ending was filmed.

>> The original ending of Sholay (1975) had Thakur killing Gabbar Singh by kicking him onto a nail. However, the Central Board of Film Certification objected to the depiction of vigilante justice, which led director Ramesh Sippy to reshoot the climax.