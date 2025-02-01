In the craziest crossover—Tumbbad’s Hastar and Daadi came together in a wild announcement and shared that CRAZXY will release in theatres on February 28, 2025

The re-release of Sohum Shah's Tumbbad came with a grand announcement of his next film titled CRAZXY. Today, in the most interesting way, the makers have put out the film's release date.

In the craziest crossover—Tumbbad’s Hastar and Daadi came together in a wild announcement and shared that the upcoming movie starring Shah will release in theatres on February 28, 2025.

In a wildly creative announcement, Sohum brought Tumbbad’s iconic figures—Hastar, Daadi, and Vinayak—into his space for a fun, banter-filled reveal. The trio unveiled the release date of CRAZXY: February 28, 2025. This imaginative crossover between Tumbbad and CRAZXY offers a glimpse into the film’s CRAZXY world, keeping audiences hooked.

While sharing the post, he wrote, “Humaari pyaari Daadi aur Hastar have come together specially to announce CRAZXY’s release date in a CRAZXY way… kyunki, ab toh sab CRAZXY hone waala hai. #CRAZXY - IN CINEMAS 28th FEBRUARY, 2025.”

Adding to the excitement, behind-the-scenes glimpses from CRAZXY have already showcased Sohum in a striking transformation, further fueling anticipation. With the motion poster making waves, the buzz around the film is only growing stronger.

CRAZXY is an atrangi, unpredictable thriller that will take you on a CRAZXY ride full of twists and turns. Written & Directed by Girish Kohli. Produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Suresh, and Adesh Prasad. It is co-produced by Ankit Jain Films, featuring Sohum Shah.

Sohum Shah on Tumbbad 2

Sohum Shah has an exciting slate ahead, including Tumbbad 2, which promises to continue the beloved saga, and CRAZXY, produced under Sohum Shah Films.

Sohum Shah, the actor and producer of the film, expressed his excitement:

"‘Tumbbad’ has been a special journey and a labour of love for us, and to see the love it continues to receive is overwhelming and only ratifies our belief and ethos of Sohum Shah Films—that content is king. With ‘Tumbbad 2’, we want to push the cinematic experience and boundaries even further. ‘Tumbbad 2’ will take audiences deeper into the world we’ve created, with bigger twists and a more intense exploration of what happens when greed knows no limits.”