Sohum Shah starrer Tumbbad is re-releasing in theatres on Sep 13

As the re-release of Tumbbad approaches, Sohum Shah has unveiled the much-anticipated trailer today. Presented by Eros Now, this trailer offers a mesmerizing preview of the film’s return to theaters on September 13, 2024. Originally released in 2018, Tumbbad was groundbreaking, and this new trailer underscores why it remains a timeless piece of cinema.

Tumbbad re-release trailer lures you back into the world of horror and fantasy

The trailer immerses viewers in the film’s hauntingly imaginative world, showcasing its unique fusion of horror and fantasy. With visually arresting scenes and a compelling atmosphere, the trailer heightens anticipation for experiencing Tumbbad on the big screen once more. It vividly captures the film’s exceptional production design, innovative use of sound, and authentic portrayal of its eerie setting.

This re-release offers both dedicated fans and new audiences a fresh opportunity to engage with Tumbbad, which was celebrated for its critical achievements, including eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards, with wins for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. It also marked a significant milestone as the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

Tumbbad not available on any OTT platforms in 2024

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director, Tumbbad was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of writers Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi. Produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah, and featuring standout performances by Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe, and Anita Date-Kelkar, the film is renowned for its extraordinary BGM, costumes, and attention to detail.

With Tumbbad not available on any OTT platforms in 2024, the theatre is the exclusive venue to witness this cinematic gem. Mark your calendars for September 13, 2024, and catch the trailer today to rediscover why Tumbbad remains a unique and celebrated masterpiece in Indian cinema!

Talking about the significance of the film in his career, Sohum Shah had earlier said, "Tumbbad was not just a great script but a great work of art in the sense that all that we imagined while shooting is what we were able to bring onscreen. The movie played a huge role in boosting my career, I didn't just manage to impress fans in the nation but also got global recognition. I still receive praise for my role in the film. There are international acclaims that I have gotten all because of this wonderful film, and I am thankful for having worked in it."