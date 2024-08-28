Earlier this month, it was reported that Kangana Ranaut is planning to sell her Pali Hill bungalow, which serves as the office for her production house, Manikarnika Films

Earlier this month, it was reported that Kangana Ranaut is planning to sell her Pali Hill bungalow, which serves as the office for her production house, Manikarnika Films. While there is no update on the property listed for Rs 40 crore, we now hear that the actor-filmmaker has acquired a small workspace in Andheri west. Her new office is located on the 19th floor of a highrise along Link Road and has a carpet area of 407 sq ft. The Emergency actor-director reportedly paid Rs 1.56 crore for this property and another R9.37 lakh as stamp duty on the transaction that was registered on August 23. The actor-filmmaker has been courting controversy in recent times. The trailers of her upcoming political drama, Emergency, in which she plays the late Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, have evoked extreme reactions, with a section of people asking for a ban on it. On the other hand, Kangana, an elected Parliamentarian from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, saw senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders distance themselves from her comments on the farmers’ protests.

No way, Boss

Somy Ali has dismissed reports that she was recently approached to host the reality television show, Bigg Boss 18. The former actor and founder of the NGO, No More Tears, clarified that she is neither interested in the show nor was it offered to her. Indicating that the show might gain if she hosted or participated in it, especially because of her previous connection with superstar-host, Salman Khan, Somy added, “Think about it: Somy Ali hosting Bigg Boss after SK. Imagine the ratings or even participating in it. These are all made-up strategies at best. Also, I have no intention to participate in any scripted reality show.”

All ready for the baby

Designer Masaba Gupta and actor-husband Satyadeep Misra are set to become parents soon. BFF Sonam K Ahuja hosted a grand baby shower for the couple and their close friends recently. Sharing some images on social media, Sonam wrote, “A day filled with love and joy as we shower Masaba with all the blessings.” Rhea Kapoor also shared some glimpses of the décor, music, food and desserts at the celebrations. Alongside, she wrote, “This friends group just entered our baby shower era.” Mom-to-be Masaba had a funny take on one of the desserts, a picture of which Rhea shared in her post. She commented, “May as well name the baby Parle-G.”

Twice as nice

The makers of NTR Junior’s Devara Part 1 unveiled a new poster, with tagline reading, ‘The faces of fear’. The actor’s dual looks were enough to have netizens speculating if he plays a double role in Koratala Siva’s directorial venture. The action drama also marks the Telugu debut of leading Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan. Interestingly, the advance booking in UK cinemas for the September 27 release has created a frenzy. The website of Piccadilly Cinemas reportedly crashed due to the overwhelming rush for the advance booking. The site displayed a message, stating that there were too many Internet transactions in progress, and patrons could try again after some time.

Celebrating RK

On the occasion of Raj Kapoor’s birth centenary, the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) is set to present a restoration of the late showman’s classic, Awara (1951). “Get ready for a cinematic milestone! The world première of the 4K restoration of Raj Kapoor’s timeless classic Awara is set to take place at Toronto International Film Festival, 2024, under the prestigious Classics section,” NFDC shared on X. The restored 4K version of the cult classic, which also stars Nargis and Prithviraj Kapoor, will be screened at TIFF on September 13.

Rakul’s picks for Krishna

Rakul Preet Singh recently got nostalgic about Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. Recalling playing Radha in a school play during the festivities, the Indian 2 actor said in an interview, “It was exciting dressing up in the traditional attire, with the beautiful ghoonghat, jewellery, and flowers.” When asked which actor she believes would be most suited to play Lord Krishna if the Mahabharat were to be made into a movie today, Rakul said, “He is such a multifaceted character, wise, mischievous, charming, and deeply spiritual. I think someone who can balance all these traits with grace would be ideal. Perhaps someone like Hrithik Roshan, or even Mahesh Babu, who can bring both the playful and profound sides of Krishna to life on screen with his energy and versatility.” The actor, who relished special prasad and food prepared at home during the festival, revealed that makkhan mishri has always been her favourite and she looks forward to savouring it ever year.

Ileana’s cooking diaries

Ileana D’Cruz seems to be experimenting with her culinary skills. Yesterday, she gave us a glimpse into her cooking diaries on social media, with a video, captioned, “Today was a good day to make some sourdough.” Ileana, who welcomed son Koa Phoenix with husband Michael Dolan last August, can be seen brushing away the excess flour in the video. Stating that “mostly it feels so nice to play with my lovely baby poofy sourdough”, the actor added, “Scoring the dough with one hand, while the other is holding a phone that’s recording is clearly not easy.” Last seem in the April offering, Do Aur Do Pyaar with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy, the actor hasn’t announced her next project yet.