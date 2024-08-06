Directed by Ashwni Dhir, the original ‘Son of Sardaar’ was a remake of the S. S. Rajamouli film ‘Maryada Ramanna’, the sequel features several actors in cameo roles

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, recently seen in ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’, has begun shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ in the UK. On Tuesday, Ajay took to Instagram and shared a video announcing the start of filming for the sequel to the 2012 film. The movie is reportedly being shot in Scotland.

The video captures moments from the set, featuring a jimmy jib, vibrant Holi shots, clips of dance sequences, Ajay’s son Yug and nephew Aaman Devgan giving the first clap, and the superstar visiting a Gurudwara.

Ajay wrote in the caption: “The journey of #SonOfSardaar2 begins with prayers, blessings, and an amazing team.”

‘Son of Sardaar 2’ picks up where its predecessor ended.

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, the original ‘Son of Sardaar’ was a remake of the S. S. Rajamouli film ‘Maryada Ramanna’. It followed the rivalry between the Sandhu and Randhawa families and starred Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Juhi Chawla.

The sequel, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and features several actors in cameo roles.

However, according to a report by Mid-day, Sanjay Dutt, who originally played the antagonist, has been replaced by actor-politician Ravi Kishan due to Sanjay's UK visa application being rejected because of his past incarceration.

A source revealed that Dutt was unable to procure a UK visa in the past as well. “Ever since his arrest in 1993, while Sanju has travelled to the US, he has applied for a UK visa multiple times but never got one. The ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ shoot would have been his first trip to the UK. However, after Ajay’s team found out that the senior actor’s visa request had been rejected, they replaced him with Ravi Kishan.”

Kishan, who recently won wide praise for his performance in Laapataa Ladies, joined the unit in Scotland on July 25.

The announcement of ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ comes after the poor box-office performance of ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', which marked the lowest opening for Ajay Devgn in a decade, earning only Rs. 7.75 crores in four days, according to an industry tracker.