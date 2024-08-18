In the photo, Sonakshi can be seen resting her head on Zaheer's shoulder, capturing a tender moment between the couple

Picture Courtesy/Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram account

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been married for two months, continue to win over fans with their adorable pictures. The latest picture shared by Sonakshi left fans smiling yet again.

On Saturday, Sonakshi took to her Instagram Stories to post a picture with Zaheer. In the photo, Sonakshi can be seen resting her head on Zaheer's shoulder, capturing a tender moment between the couple.

To add to the excitement, the 'Kalank' actress included a heart and an airplane emoji in her post, hinting that the couple might be heading out for a vacation.

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.

The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Kakuda' is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district and was released on ZEE5 on July 12.

