Sonakshi Sinha hits back at netizens for questioning Zaheer's absence in Holi celebrations: 'Thoda relax karo'

Updated on: 15 March,2025 11:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
On Friday, Sonakshi took to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself covered in Holi colors.

Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha gave fans a glimpse of her Holi celebrations from the sets of her upcoming Telugu film Jatadhara.


However, the Lootera actress hit back at netizens, asking them to "relax" after they questioned why her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, wasn't by her side during the festival. On Friday, Sonakshi took to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself covered in Holi colors.


Along with the pictures, the actress added a caption that read, "Holi haiiiiiiii!!! Rang barsao, khushiyaan manao!! Happy Holi mere doston, from the shoot of Jatadhara."


After receiving unpleasant comments about Zaheer's absence on their first Holi after marriage, Sonakshi, while asking trolls to "pour cold water" on themselves, added, "Comments mein thoda relax karo. @iamzahero Mumbai mein hai, aur main shoot pe hoon isiliye saath mein nahi hai... thanda paani dalo sar pe."

Sonakshi married Zaheer on June 23 last year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a bash at Bastian, a popular Mumbai restaurant and event venue, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnizing their relationship. The couple recently marked their presence on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where they spilled the beans on their dating life.

The two starred together in the film Double XL in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Jatadhara, which marks her debut in the Telugu film industry.

The makers, on Women's Day, unveiled a new poster, offering a first look at Sonakshi Sinha in an intense and never-seen-before avatar.

