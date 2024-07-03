Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai.

Zaheer Ibal, Sonakshi Sinha Pic/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha shares romantic poolside pictures with Zaheer Iqbal from their honeymoon

Bollywood’s hottest new couple in town Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who tied the knot on June 23 are currently on their honeymoon. The actress shared stunning pictures from their romantic time by the poolside.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi posted several pictures in which the stunning couple can be seen enjoying together. Sonakshi shared a video in which their feet can be seen along with the beautiful poolside view. She also shared a sweet picture with her husband and wrote in the caption, "Beautiful sunsets"

Another picture shows the couple at a restaurant taking a mirror selfie. Sonakshi is glowing as a newlywed in a grey dress with a black jacket, while Zaheer is seen in a casual look.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union. Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been together for seven years, sealed their love in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

The couple recently shared glimpses of their wedding on social media, marking June 23 as a day etched in their hearts forever.

Sonakshi expressed her joy in a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on their journey of love and togetherness."On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope, and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer23.06.2024," Sonakshi wrote announcing her marriage to Zaheer.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnising their relationship.

(With inputs from ANI)