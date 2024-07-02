Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Brde's brother Luv Sinha has revealed the real reason behind not attending his sister's wedding on June 23

L-Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal; R- Luv Sinha

Listen to this article Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv Sinha reveals real reason behind not attending her wedding x 00:00

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding announcement made quite the headlines in the days leading up to their big day. While usual headlines of celebrity weddings consist of details of the lavish ceremonies, in Sonakshi's case it was the disappointment of her family that was largely a matter of discussion. While there were reports of Sonakshi's family members not being pleased wit the sudden announcement of the wedding, her parents happily participated in the festivities. However, her twin brother Luv and Kussh were missing in action in the family album from the wedding.

Now, Luv Sinha has broken his silence on his absence from his sister's wedding through a series of tweets on X (formerly Twitter). He shared an article by Telegraph that highlighted some business dealings of the groom's father and how he was subject to an ED inquiry. Sharing a snippet from the news article, Luv wrote, ""The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend, and would not associate with some people no matter what. I’m glad a member of the media did their research instead of relying on creative stories being put out by a PR team."

ADVERTISEMENT

The snippet from the news article read: “With carefully curated news stories about his family business, nobody tread grey areas like the groom’s father’s proximity to a politician whose ED enquiries had vanished in the “washing machine”. Nor was there a whiff of the groom’s father’s stint in Dubai….”

Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me my family will always come first.https://t.co/LtTjjgUNKO — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) June 30, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh confirms attending the wedding

Meanwhile, Kussh confirmed that he was at the wedding. Talking to News18, he said, “I have already seen people publishing inaccurate information. It started with an article in a leading portal that had a quote by an unnamed source. I am not sure who’s doing all this right now and where it’s coming from. But a few houses have my images [from the night]." He also shared that ‘this is a sensitive time for the family’.

“It’s just that I am a private individual and I am not seen that much but that doesn’t mean that I wasn’t there. I was present and I have only good wishes for my sister and will always wish her well.” He added.

Talking about their wedding, after dating for over seven years, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in Mumbai on June 23. The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family. Taking to the Instagram handle, the couple shared beautiful pictures from their D-day. Sonakshi shared a series of photos from her special day.