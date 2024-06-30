Sonakshi Sinha shares video of husband Zaheer Iqbal holding her sandals, calls him the 'greenest flag ever'

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and posted a clip of walking barefoot with Zaheer Iqbal ahead of her holding her sandals.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Pic/Instagram

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who recently tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal, shared a video on her Instagram stories calling her husband the “greenest flag ever.” The couple tied the knot on June 23 in a civil ceremony at the bride's new apartment, 81 Aureate, which is located near the Rang Sharda Auditorium in Bandra West, Mumbai.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating for the past seven years. Actor Salman Khan, a friend of Zaheer's family who gave Sonakshi her Bollywood break in the action-comedy 'Dabangg' (2010), played Cupid. It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of 'Notebook' in 2017.

The newlyweds recently shared an adorable video from their wedding, giving fans a glimpse into their special day. The video begins with Zaheer signing the marriage papers, surrounded by loved ones singing 'Sona Kitna Sona Hai' from the movie 'Hero No. 1.'

The couple's parents are seen surrounding them, and Zaheer's sister, Sanam Ratansi, is spotted getting teary-eyed along with her husband as they witness the union.

Actor Siddharth is also seen cheering for the bride and groom.

In one touching moment, Sonakshi can be heard saying, 'Shaadi ho gaye,' to which her friends joyfully respond, 'Jija ji aa gaye.'

The video captures Sonakshi getting emotional as she receives a hug and kiss from Zaheer, her love.

Along with the video, Sonakshi added a sweet note that read, "Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions, and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar... and it was PERFECT... it was US."

On the acting front, Sonakshi will be seen in the horror comedy 'Kakuda'. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Kakuda' is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

The official synopsis of the project read, "While Ratodi seems like any other village, it isn't because of the curse inflicted upon it for years. Every house in the district has two similar-looking doors, one that is normal size and one that is smaller than the other. The film revolves around a peculiar ritual that demands the opening of the smaller door of each house every Tuesday at 7:15 pm sharp. Failure to comply with this rule invites the wrath of Kakuda, who punishes the man of the house. But who is Kakuda...Why does he punish the men in the village? How will the villagers get rid of the curse? Beware! Ab Mard Khatre Me Hai!"

The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. It will be out on ZEE5 on July 12.

(With inputs from Agencies)