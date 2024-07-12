Sonakshi Sinha talks about gatecrashers at her wedding: 'I was too busy having a good time'

Sonakshi Sinha, in an interview, shared that there were gate crashers at her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal but she was too busy having a good time

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23. The couple hosted an intimate wedding ceremony followed by a big bash at Bastian, which was attended by several celebrities. Later, Sushant Divgikr, aka Rani Kohinoor, took to their Instagram and talked about the gate crashers at the party. Now, the new bride herself has confirmed the news. Sonakshi, in an interview, shared that there were gate crashers but she was too busy having a good time.

In an interview with News18, Sonakshi Sinha shared, “There were wedding crashers here and there, but I was too busy having a good time. I’m glad that they also had a good time (laughs). Every wedding, be it big or small, has people crashing them. Kuch log aa jaate hain khaana khaane (Some people come to eat), and I think that’s okay even though I’ve never crashed a wedding.”

“Having an intimate wedding was always the plan. That has always been the kind of wedding that we both wanted. Zaheer and I were very clear that our wedding had to reflect both of us as people, the bond we share, and the love we have for each other," Sinha added.

Earlier, while posting a picture with Sonakshi Sinha, trans model and actor Sushant Divgikr wrote, "Just experienced several people gate crashing and/or trying to gate crash a celebrity wedding recently.”

“I can’t believe people will get fully dressed, pretend like they’re invited, and then sneak in!! For what joy? So you can enter and just make some reels?” he asked. “I am in disbelief as to how people can be so faaaaltu,” they concluded.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who dated for seven years, got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. It was followed by a grand reception at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Salman Khan, who gave Sonakshi her Bollywood break in the action-comedy 'Dabbang' (2010), played Cupid. Zaheer, too, made his debut in a Salman Khan-produced film -- 'Notebook' -- where he was cast opposite another newbie, Pranutan Bahl, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, and granddaughter of Nutan. It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of 'Notebook' in 2017. Sonakshi and Zaheer also starred together in the film ‘Double XL’.