Sonakshi Sinha, who attended the screening of her latest film ‘Kakuda’ on Wednesday night received a sweet surprise from Zaheer Iqbal.

Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article ‘Meri Biwi’: Check out Sonakshi Sinha’s reaction as husband Zaheer Iqbal joins her for ‘Kakuda’ screening x 00:00

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are leaving no opportunity to express their love for each other. The actress, who attended the screening of her latest film ‘Kakuda’ on Wednesday night received a sweet surprise from her better half.

Clad in a black power suit and glasses, Sonakshi exuded boss-lady vibes as she posed for the paparazzi. During the photocall, she was caught off-guard as Zaheer entered saying, “Meri Biwi” (my wife) which got her blushing. Check out the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who dated for seven years, got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. It was followed by a grand reception at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Salman Khan, who gave Sonakshi her Bollywood break in the action-comedy 'Dabbang' (2010), played Cupid. Zaheer, too, made his debut in a Salman Khan-produced film -- 'Notebook' -- where he was cast opposite another newbie, Pranutan Bahl, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, and granddaughter of Nutan. It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of 'Notebook' in 2017. Sonakshi and Zaheer also starred together in the film ‘Double XL’.

Meanwhile, 'Kakuda' follows the story of Sunny played by Saqib Saleem, a less-educated guy who is in love with Indira portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha. Determined to be together, they marry and move to the village of Ratodi only to be cursed by 'Kakuda'.

On their wedding night, Sunny fails to open the smaller door for Kakuda at 7:15 pm sharp, inviting Kakuda, a wicked ghost who punishes the man of the house by inflicting a hump on their back that grows until their demise on the thirteenth day. With Sunny's life hanging by a thread, Indira seeks help from Victor, an eccentric ghost hunter played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Together, they embark on a freakishly hilarious yet spooky journey to solve the mystery of Kakuda and uncover the shocking truth about the ghost's identity, motives, and the village's haunting curse that has lasted for decades.

'Kakuda', which is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, will be out on ZEE5 on July 12.

(With inputs from Agencies)