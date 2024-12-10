Actor Sonakshi Sinha has shared a heartwarming birthday wish for her father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha. On Monday, The 'Dabangg' actor dropped an adorable picture on his Instagram Story.

Sonakshi Sinha

Listen to this article Sonakshi Sinha wishes 'king khamosh' Shatrughan Sinha with a sweet birthday post x 00:00

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has shared a heartwarming birthday wish for her father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha.

On Monday, The 'Dabangg' actor dropped an adorable picture on his Instagram Story.

In the picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen sharing a warm hug.

Sonakshi called him 'King Khamosh' and wrote, "Happy birthday king khamosh."

Sonakshi's husband and actor Zaheer Iqbal also dropped a lovely birthday wish on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy birthday Sasurji."

The picture features the newlywed couple with Shatrughan from their wedding reception.

Shatrughan Prasad Sinha, an Indian film actor, and politician was a member of Lok Sabha from Patna Sahib and Rajya Sabha. He has also served as a Union Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Sinha has also served as a member of the standing committee on transport, tourism and been a cultured member of the consultative committee in the ministry of external affairs and overseas Indian affairs from 2014-2019. In 2016, he also launched his biography, entitled 'Anything but Khamosh'.

Shatrughan Sinha has done over 100 films in his career. 'Kalicharan', 'Dostana', 'Jaani Dushman', and 'Khudgarz' are some of his memorable movies.

With his personality, baritone and dialogue delivery, Shatrughan Sinha has always grabbed fans' attention.

Recently, Sonakshi and Zaheer, one of the cutest B-town couples, who got married earlier this year, enjoying their married life and treat their fans with some super cute pictures from their vacations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in 'Kakuda' alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Kakuda' is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

