Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had a civil marriage ceremony followed by a star-studded reception on June 23

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Listen to this article Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal celebrate one month of marriage in Philippines with detox treatments and massages, see pics x 00:00

It's been a month to Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's marriage. The couple flew to the Philippines to celebrate one month of their wedding day. On Monday, Sonakshi and Zaheer put out a collaborative post on Instagram giving a glimpse of their time in the island country.

ADVERTISEMENT

They revealed that they aimed to recover after what was a hectic month for the newlyweds. Sharing multiple pictures from their stay, they wrote, "We celebrated one month of our wedding by doing what we needed to do the most - RECOVER!!!"

They further wrote, "This is not an ad, and no one asked us to post but i cant help but share the awesomeness of @thefarmatsanbenito in the Philippines. In one week we were taught what wellness actually means, listen to our bodies and take care of our minds. Waking up in the midst of nature, eating right, sleeping on time, detox treatments and massages galore - feeling brand new."

"Thanks to our amazing friends @nirvanachaudhary, @_rahulchaudhary_ and @varun.chaudhary for making sure we have this life changing experience and thanks to all the amazing people who made our stay so comfortable - Preet, Raoul, Dr. Jocelyn, Steffi, Cleo, the detox man Jun and our main two - EJ and Nikka. We cant wait to see you all again," they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sinha and Iqbal, also an actor, had a civil marriage ceremony followed by a star-studded reception on June 23.

"I feel that when two people are in love, nothing else matters. And I hope people have the strength to follow their heart which is what I did and I'm happy," the actor told PTI, adding that she hopes that everyone gets to live in harmony and should "appreciate and respect each other wherever they come from".

Asked about the most special instances from her wedding, Sonakshi said there were several moments of joy that she vividly remembers, including the ceremony where they signed the marriage documents.

"Just before we left for the reception and the house started to get empty as everyone was proceeding towards the venue, it was just the two of us and we took a moment. We went up to the house that we were going to make (a home) with each other and (paused) to take it all in. We looked out at the city and just held each other," she said.