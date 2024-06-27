Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal wedding: The couple shared a video giving a glimpse into their wedding ceremony at their home

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Listen to this article Inside Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's 'chaotic little shaadi ka ghar', watch wedding video x 00:00

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 in the presence of family and close friends. The couple had a registered marriage under the Special Marriages Act at Sonakshi's plush sea-facing Mumbai home. Today, the newlyweds dropped a video from their intimate ceremony and it is everything wholesome.

Dressed in a white vintage saree which was worn by her mother Poonam Sinha at her own wedding, Sonakshi made for a beautiful and happy bride. The short video gives a glimpse into the happy ceremony as the couple took each others names and became lawfully wedded husband and wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wedding video begins with the couple's friends singing the song 'Sona kitna sona re' and replacing the words 'Hero no. 1' to 'Jiju no. 1'. Sonakshi and Zaheer are seen standing at the balcony with the register in front of them as they complete legal formalities. Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha can be seen standing beside Sonakshi. Actor Sidharth was also a guest at the wedding and in between screams 'Khamosh'. To this, Shatrughan lets out a smile. At the end of the video, Sonakshi can be seen tearing up with joy and says, "I can't help it".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Shatrughan Sinha shares inside pictures from the wedding:

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday expressed gratitude to everyone for the warmth, love, and congratulatory messages showered on his ‘darling’ daughter Sonakshi Sinha. Taking to X, Shatrughan Sinha shared some unseen pictures and videos of the newly-wed couple, which show Sonakshi and Zaheer posing with their family and friends on the wedding day.

In the caption, the veteran actor wrote: “With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives."

With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter… pic.twitter.com/sTveotv9CK — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 26, 2024

In another post, Sinha, who won the recent Lok Sabha elections from Bengal's Asansol on a Trinamool Congress ticket, said: “Truly overwhelmed with the best wishes, it really means a lot, no words to express our happiness & appreciation. #SinhaParivar."