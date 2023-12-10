Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sonakshi wishes her king of kings dad Shatrughan Sinha on birthday

Sonakshi wishes her "king of kings" dad Shatrughan Sinha on birthday

Updated on: 10 December,2023 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

In one of the pictures, father-daughter duo Shatrughan and Sonakshi are seeing cutely holding hands while they pose with the camera

Sonakshi wishes her

Picture Courtesy/Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Sonakshi wishes her "king of kings" dad Shatrughan Sinha on birthday
x
00:00

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha who is known for his iconic dialogue 'Khamosh' turned a year older today. On this occasion, he received a special wish from his daughter and actor Sonakshi.


Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi shared cute pictures with her dad and penned a sweet message, which read, "Happy birthday to the king of kings... the one whos always in my corner, and pocket !!! Love you Papa [?] #birthdayboy."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)


In one of the pictures, father-daughter duo Shatrughan and Sonakshi are seeing cutely holding hands while they pose with the camera.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers flooded the comment section with birthday wishes.

Shatrughan Prasad Sinha, an Indian film actor, and politician was a member of Lok Sabha from Patna Sahib and Rajya Sabha. He has also served as a Union Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Sinha has also served as a member of the standing committee on transport, tourism and been a cultured member of the consultative committee in the ministry of external affairs and overseas Indian affairs from 2014-2019. In 2016, he also launched his biography, entitled 'Anything but Khamosh'.

Shatrughan Sinha has done over 100 films in his career. 'Kalicharan', 'Dostana', 'Jaani Dushman', and 'Khudgarz' are some of his memorable movies.

With his personality, baritone and dialogue delivery, Shatrughan Sinha has always grabbed fans' attention.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in a song 'Kalaastar' with Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. She will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sonakshi sinha shatrughan sinha bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK