Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sonali Bendre enjoys rickshaw and cable car rides with family before Ganga Aarti in Haridwar

Updated on: 02 January,2024 06:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

The ‘Diljale’ actress is an avid social media user, and enjoys 4.4 million followers on Instagram. She is often seen sharing updates of her daily life with her fans on the photo-sharing application

Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Behl and their son

Actress Sonali Bendre, who visited the mesmerising Haridwar with her husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer for their New Year getaway, shared a sneak peek of their "amazing" day.


The ‘Diljale’ actress is an avid social media user, and enjoys 4.4 million followers on Instagram. She is often seen sharing updates of her daily life with her fans on the photo-sharing application.


The actress shared a string of photos, wherein we can see her enjoying cable car and rickshaw rides with her family. The candid pictures shows Sonali laughing her heart out as she enjoys her day in Haridwar.


She is wearing a green salwar suit, and paired it with a purple jacket. The family is seen participating in Ganga Aarti in Haridwar.

The post was captioned: “E-rickshaw, cable car rides, what a day in Haridwar with the most amazing Gangaji Aarti... Thank you @pilibhithouseharidwar for sneaking us in and out so smoothly!!!!”

 
 
 
 
 
Sonali first met filmmaker Goldie on the sets of her film ‘Naaraaz’. They tied the knot in November 2002 in Mumbai.

On the work front, she was last seen in the series ‘The Broken News’.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

