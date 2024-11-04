Days after Rohit Bal's demise, actress Sonali Bendre shared the poster of her film with the late designer. Titled Love You Humesha, it was never released

Sonali Bendre and Rohit Bal

Actress Sonali Bendre has revealed that the late designer Rohit Bal co-starred with her in one of the movies. The prominent designer passed away on November 1 following prolonged illness. He was 63. He is well known for his contribution to the fashion industry and his timeless pieces serve as an inspiration for generations. But apart from being a stellar designer, he had also tried his hand at acting in front of a camera. However, the film was never released.

Sonali Bendre on her film with Rohit Bal

Sonali Bendre recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Monday, and shared a screenshot from the film in which Rohit stars along with her. She wrote on the picture, “Gudda, known to everyone as a fantastic designer, but to me, he was also a co-actor in our film Love You Humesha. He was a natural in front of the camera, and his energy was always fantastic”.

She further mentioned, “Though the movie never saw the light of day, it gave me beautiful memories and relationships that have lasted a lifetime- connections I still cherish today. @artisurendranath @kailashsurendranath. Today, on his chautha, may his soul rest in peace”.

Rohit Bal's death leaves a void in fashion world

Rohit Bal had been battling a heart ailment for a while. On November 1, he was rushed to the hospital but didn't make it. He left for his heavenly abode at the age of 63. In 2023, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi due to heart ailments, and later expressed gratitude to his supporters for their love during his recovery, saying, "Your support has been a beacon of hope and strength."

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) also honoured Rohit Bal, acknowledging him as a founding member who brought a unique fusion of traditional and modern aesthetics to Indian fashion. Their tribute emphasised the lasting impact of his artistry.

"We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. A founding member of the FDCI, Bal was known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities. His legacy of artistry and innovation will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace, GUDDA," the post read.

Rohit Bal had recently returned to the runway, showcasing his collection "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe" at Lakme Fashion Week in October 2024, following a year marked by health challenges.