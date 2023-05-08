Terming it as a historic moment, Sonam Kapoor emphasized the diversity of the Commonwealth during her spoken word performance at the Coronation concert

Indian actor Sonam Kapoor took centre stage at the Coronation Concert on Sunday as she introduced various choir performers of the Commonwealth. Sonam's piece served as a prelude to the inspiring virtual choir performances by the Commonwealth, made up of choirs, solo artists and duos from the 56 Commonwealth countries. Sonam also introduced Steve Winwood, who performed a modern version of his iconic song 'Higher Love' accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra.

Sonam began her speech with the traditional namaste. She emphasized the diversity of the Commonwealth during her spoken word performance. Sonam was introduced as one of the biggest actors in Bollywood.

Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor took to her Instagram feed to share a video of her giving the speech at the concert in front of the royal family. She wrote in the caption, "So proud! Such an honour!" Reacting to the post, Sonam replied 'love you' with heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunita Kapoor (@kapoor.sunita)

Before the performance, Sonam had shared pictures of her look for the ceremony. She wore a floor-length gown co-designed by Anamika Khanna and New Zealand-born UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead. She sported minimal makeup and an accessory look.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a string of pictures from the special photo shoot. Sonam wrote in the caption, "Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honoured to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home..@anamikakhanna.in @emiliawickstead."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

The Coronation Concert is being held for King Charles III at Windsor Castle, a day after the historical ceremony was held, declaring him as the 40th monarch of Britain. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That are among the stars who will take to the stage for the Coronation concert. Nicole Scherzinger, Olly Murs, Paloma Faith and Andrea Bocelli will also perform at the event at Windsor Castle.

(with inputs from ANI)