Sonam Kapoor exudes elegance in her sister Rhea's white gown

Rhea also posted pictures of Sonam on her Instagram and wrote, "Like a swan. Sharing dresses since 1987 with @sonamkapoor"

Sonam Kapoor, Picture Courtesy/Sonam Kapoor's Instagram account

Actor Sonam Kapoor wore an outfit that belongs to her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos of herself wearing a white midi dress. She captioned the post, "Summer ethereal white,for a dance party... Wearing my sister's dress, styled by her."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

She revealed that the outfit is owned by her sister Rhea Kapoor and also was styled by her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

The 'Blind' actor was dressed up for a dance party in white dress with ruffled bottom ruffles and a tied collar. Sonam completed her look with minimal makeup, a low bun, and minimal accessories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam is recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film's first look was unveiled at the Jio Studio's event. The film marks Sonam's return to the acting world after a long hiatus. She was on a maternity break.On the other hand, Rhea collaborated with Ekta Kapoor for the upcoming film 'The Crew'. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

