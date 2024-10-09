It was in 2018, when Sonam got married to her long time beau Anand Ahuja, a businessman in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The two welcomed their first born – Vayu in 2022

Picture Courtesy/Sonam Kapoor's Instagram account

Listen to this article Sonam Kapoor posts sweet moments of son Vayu while enjoying her Maldives holiday x 00:00

Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying her holiday in Maldives and shared an adorable glimpse of her son Vayu playing.

Sonam took to Instagram stories, where she shared two moments from her vacation. The first was a picture of her relaxing at the beach on a recliner. The actress is seen wearing a black tank top paired with oversized sunglasses and a boho-styled chunky neck piece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

She then shared a video of her son Vayu playing with a ball. In the clip, her son’s back is towards the camera and is seen walking barefoot. Keeping the style in check, the toddler is seen wearing an olive green and white floral coord set paired with a bucket hat.

Sonam is joined by her husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor and brother-in-law Karan Boolani for the holiday. On October 7, she shared a glimpse from Boolani’s birthday celebrations.

Sonam shared a string of pictures of Boolani with her son Vayu among many other moments.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happy birthday to the amazing @karanboolani ! Your positivity and passion inspire us all. Grateful to have you as part of our family. Here’s to another year of adventures, laughter, and unforgettable moments! Love you loads! #BirthdayBoy #FamilyLove.”

It was in 2018, when Sonam got married to her long time beau Anand Ahuja, a businessman in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The two welcomed their first born – Vayu in 2022.

Talking about films, Sonam had revealed that she is geared up to start shooting her first project post pregnancy early next year and said that she loves living so many interesting characters through her profession.

Sonam confirmed: “I’m super excited to face the camera again post my pregnancy. I love being an actor and I love living so many interesting characters through my profession. Human beings fascinate me and I love playing varied roles. I’m looking forward to my next.”

