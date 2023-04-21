Soni Razdan wishes hubby Mahesh Bhatt on their 37th wedding anniversary

Actor Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt celebrated their 37th anniversary on April 20. She posted a picture on Instagram and stated that they ‘really have come a long way'

Old picture of Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s love story began on the sets of 'Saaraansh', which starred Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Soni Razdan, and Rohini Hattangadi and was released in 1984. After dating for 2 years, Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt tied the knot on April 20, 1986. They have two daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

On the 37th wedding anniversary Soni Razdan took it to Instagram and posted a picture with the caption, "The story of us: One day out of the blue I got a call from a friend, who wanted me to meet a man called Mahesh Bhatt… acha chodo ab… bahut lambi kahani hai (let's not get into it, a long story it is). Phir kabhi (let's save it for some other time). Main point yeh hai ki (the point is) we met, fell in love at some point and here we are many moons later. Happy anniversary baby. We really have come a long way."

The picture was clicked at Alia Bhatt's wedding. Alia Bhatt got married to Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in April of last year. They are blessed with the baby girl named, 'Raha.'

Mahesh Bhatt had a prior marriage with a British woman named Lorraine Bright (Kiran Bhatt) in 1968, and they welcomed a daughter named Pooja Bhatt and son Rahul Bhatt. During the 1970s, Mahesh Bhatt's name was associated with the late actor Parveen Babi after he separated from Lorraine (Kiran Bhatt).

On the work front, Soni Razdan will next be seen in 'Pippa' starring Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur in the lead. The film is based on true events about Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.