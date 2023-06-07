Sonnalli Seygall wedding: The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress married her longtime boyfriend and hotelier Ashesh Sajnani on Wednesday

Sonnalli Seygall's wedding with Ashesh Sajnani was attended by her Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Kartik Aaryan and director Luv Ranjan

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, who has starred in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Jai Mummy Di, tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani today. Ashesh L Sajnani is an entrepreneur who runs a chain of restaurants. Several stars from the world of films and television were seen attending the wedding. Sonnalli's Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Kartik Aaryan and the film's director Luv Ranjan were among the attendees.

The first photos of the bride showed her looking stunning in a pink saree. Seygall wore a blush pink saree with a full-sleeve blouse. The actress twinned with her pet dog, a cute Golden Retriever who was seen walking with her wearing pink as well. Sonnalli arrived for her D-day under a 'phoolon ki chadar' that was carried by Luv Ranjan and others. Traditionally, the floral canopy is carried by the brothers of the bride.

The 34-year-old actress had an Anand Karaj at the Gurudwara with Ashesh in Mumbai. The wedding festivities began early in the afternoon.

Sonnalli and Ashesh's close friends from the industry were all present at the wedding. Ivory seemed to be the dress code for the day wedding. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan, actors Sahil Salathia, Shama Sikandar, Mandira Bedi, Sumona Chakravarti, Shenaz Treasurywala and others attended the wedding.

Sonnalli's on-screen boyfriend in films like Pyaar ka Punchnama and Jai Mummy Di, Sunny Singh, also made it to the wedding amidst Adipurush promotions. Luv Ranjan was also seen posing with the shoe after the 'joota chhupai' ceremony.

Mehendi artist Veena Nagda had shared photos of the bride and groom earlier. Veena wrote, “Congratulations to this lovely couple @sonnalliseygall and @asheshlsajnani Wish you a happily married life."

The couple will reportedly have a lavish reception on June 8, attended by their friends from the industry. "The reception is going to be star-studded as well. Her Pyaar ka Punchnama actors will be present at the wedding, including Kartik Aaryan," Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

Sonnalli and Ashesh have reportedly been dating for over 5 years. They had kept their relationship a secret and made no formal announcement about the wedding either.