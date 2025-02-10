In the video, Sonu Nigam can be seen saying, “If you really want to stand, then stand in an election, my friend! Please sit down. Hurry up. Do you know how much of my time is being wasted?"

Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam, who recently performed in Kolkata had to halt his performance midway to intervene after audience members remained standing. A viral video shows Nigam yelling at fans urging them to sit down and not stand while he performs. Those who attended the concert claimed that the organizers were to be blamed for not making proper arrangements.

Sonu Nigam yells at fans during Kolkata concert

In the video, Sonu Nigam can be seen saying, “If you really want to stand, then stand in an election, my friend! Please sit down. Hurry up. Do you know how much of my time is being wasted? Your cut-off time will come soon, then. Sit down! Sit quickly! Sit! Get out! Make this space empty.”

Fans who were at the concert also reacted to the incident. One user wrote in the comments,” Yes I was there and 2 times he had to stop the show due to management issues and Sir’s greatness to respect equally who were standing at the back and connect with everyone.”

“I was there. He was not angry, he was doing this because of his commitment to his audience. These people were blocking the view of the sitting audience and the Kolkata Police was so callous that they were standing and watching. The show started extremely late, what I came to know, because of generator failure so this was bound to happen. The management was so poor that they made him frustrated,” added another.

One user commented, “It was so disgusting that due to poor management by organizers, Sonu Sir had to intervene himself. So shameful.”

Sonu Nigam’s journey into music

Sonu Nigam, also known as “Modern Rafi” has several awards to his credit. Apart from Hindi and Kannada, he has sung in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili, and Manipuri. Nigam began his career with the song Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye from the TV serial Talash (1992) and went on to deliver hit tracks like Main Hoon Na, Mere Haath Mein, Main Agar Kahoon, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe to name a few.