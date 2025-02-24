Singer Sonu Nigam took to his Instagram and explained why he got emotional while singing Mere Dholna Sun - a famous track from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise

Sonu Nigam

Popular playback singer Sonu Nigam, who has been making headlines for his onstage interactions while performing live, recently broke down during a gig in Bengaluru. Sonu took to his Instagram and explained why he got emotional while singing Mere Dholna Sun - a famous track from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Sonu Nigam explains why he cried on stage

In a video shared on Instagram, Sonu Nigam can be heard saying, "Today, I had a show in Bengaluru. After performing, I was so emotionally, physically, and mentally drained that I slept for a long time. After today's show, I realized that sometimes, even if the notes are not perfect, a certain energy is created, and the atmosphere becomes such that people embrace it, connect with it, and even get emotional. I hadn’t decided to sing that song. I hadn’t even rehearsed it. I thought, after performing energetic songs like 'Bijuriya,' where there’s so much dancing and shouting, would I even be able to sing it? But then, I just sang it. If I had started crying while singing and couldn't complete the song, people might have thought I deliberately didn’t sing it properly."

He added that he would sing Mere Dholna Sun better next time around without crying. Sonu also shared that he would cry on stage for 3-4 years after losing his mother. She passed away 12 years ago.

Sonu Nigam yells at fans during Kolkata concert

Earlier, when Sonu performed in Kolkata, he yelled at fans and was heard saying, “If you really want to stand, then stand in an election, my friend! Please sit down. Hurry up. Do you know how much of my time is being wasted? Your cut-off time will come soon, then. Sit down! Sit quickly! Sit! Get out! Make this space empty.”

Sonu Nigam’s journey into music

Sonu Nigam, also known as “Modern Rafi” has several awards to his credit. Apart from Hindi and Kannada, he has sung in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili, and Manipuri. Nigam began his career with the song Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye from the TV serial Talash (1992) and went on to deliver hit tracks like Main Hoon Na, Mere Haath Mein, Main Agar Kahoon, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe to name a few.