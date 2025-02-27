Sonu Nigam's son Nevaan has made his Instagram debut. Many still remember him as the little kid who sang 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin' while resting in his father's arms

Nevaan Nigam

Listen to this article Sonu Nigam's son Nevaan makes Instagram debut, posts his incredible physical transformation x 00:00

Singer Sonu Nigam’s son, Nevaan is all grown up. For most, especially those who spend a lot of time on social media, the last memory of Nevaan would have been of him singing 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin' as a baby in his father's arms. The young man has now made his way to Instagram. For his first post, Nevaan took followers through his two-year physical transformation. He shared a series of pictures showing his before and after transformation.

Sonu took to Instagram to re-share Nevaan’s first post, which featured several pictures highlighting his journey—from his chubby days to now flaunting toned abs and a muscular physique. Sonu Nigam reshared the post and wrote, "May God always keep you in his shelter my Son. Blessings is all I can send you today. Congratulations on your first ever post. #Repost @nevaannigam25 • Changed my life in 2 years.”

Actor Tiger Shroff took to the comment section and heaped praise on Nevaan's transformation. He wrote: "Great work bro." Many others lauded Nevaan's physical transformation.

Nevaan's viral performance

As a kid, Nevaan had once joined his father on stage and sang the song 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin' beautifully. He has memorised the lyrics of the song and sang in his baby nasal voice. The video had gone viral with netizens praising the little one's talents. Time and again, the video resurfaces on social media.

About Sonu Nigam

