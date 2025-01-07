Sonu Sood's fans have shown their love for the actor with a massive gift that even the actor did not expect. This comes ahead of the release of Sonu Sood's film Fateh

Fans create a 390-foot-cut out of Sonu Sood (pic/Instagram)

The excitement for Sonu Sood's upcoming action thriller Fateh has stunned everyone as fans in Solapur have created an incredible 390-foot cutout poster of the actor. This massive tribute, carried by 500 students in a grand procession, sets a new world record and showcases the immense love and admiration for the actor ahead of his film Fateh’s release.

Fans create a 390-foot-long cutout for Sonu Sood

In addition to the record-breaking 390-foot cutout, fans have also created custom Fateh-themed t-shirts, statues, and even decorated autos with the film's branding. Social media is flooded with videos of these heartfelt fan gestures, shared enthusiastically across platforms. This unprecedented level of fan activity highlights the immense anticipation for Fateh, which promises to be a game-changer in the action genre. The 390-foot cutout stands not only as a tribute to Sonu Sood but also as a testament to the film's impact, even before its release.

Second trailer of Sonu Sood's upcoming film Fateh

Yesterday, the second trailer of Fateh was released and it has garnered over 5.8 million views in less than 24 hours. You can watch the second trailer here.

The enthusiasm surrounding Fateh is not confined to just one region. Fans across India are awaiting the release of Sonu Sood's next film Fateh. Sonu Sood’s visits to Amritsar, Shirdi, Lucknow, and Delhi have drawn massive crowds, with fans showcasing their devotion and support in numerous unforgettable ways.

Sonu Sood's Fateh will also mark the debut of German music legend Hans Zimmer. Earlier, there were speculations that Zimmer would debut with Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana but recently Sonu Sood clarified his debut with Fateh. The music composer's song titled To the Moon is in the upcoming film. Fateh, directed and written by Sonu Sood, is a high-octane action thriller set against the backdrop of cybercrime. The film promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its gripping storyline. Produced by Umesh KR Bansal under Zee Studios and Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, with Ajay Dhama as co-producer, Fateh is slated for a grand release on 10th January 2025.