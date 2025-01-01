Breaking News
Sonu Sood: Fortunate to have Hans Zimmer's song in our film

Updated on: 02 January,2025 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

German music legend Hans Zimmer to make his Bollywood debut with Sonu Sood’s Fateh, not Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayan, confirms the actor

Sonu Sood in Fateh

Sonu Sood: Fortunate to have Hans Zimmer's song in our film
One among a string of developments that were aimed at piquing curiosity around Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayan was the appointment of Hans Zimmer as the score composer of the mythological drama. The film was set to mark the legendary German musician’s Bollywood debut, but that title can now rest safe with Fateh, Sonu Sood’s directorial venture, which, the actor confirms, will mark Zimmer’s first Hindi film work.


“Everyone is a Hans Zimmer-fan, and I am no exception. I’m a huge admirer of his work. He is an Oscar winner and has composed music for some of the greatest Hollywood films. I feel fortunate that we have his song, To the moon, in Fateh. This marks the first time one of his songs will be featured in an Indian film,” he says, adding that the track has been penned by Zimmer, known for his scores in The Dark Knight (2008) and Interstellar (2014).


Hans ZimmerHans Zimmer


News of Zimmer’s association with the project follows that of ace vocalist Loire Cotler’s work in the film, with Sood stating that the Grammy-nominated American musician, who rendered the song, Call to life, was “incredible” to work with. “Her talent resonates on a global scale. Her composition in Fateh perfectly captures our vision and infuses a mystical energy into the action sequences. Bringing her on board wasn’t just a decision; it was essential to deliver a world-class musical experience.”

For his directorial debut, which also has him serve as producer, Sood appears to be leaving no stone unturned. Apart from bringing the best musical talent on board, he also roped in ace action director Lee Whittaker to craft the sequences for the January 10 release that revolves around a cybercrime syndicate. 

