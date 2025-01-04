While Sonu swears by eating healthy and not drinking alcohol, many co-stars have been adamant about making him try liquor at least once.

In Pic: Salman Khan and Sonu Nigam

Sonu Sood reveals Salman Khan's hilarious attempts to make him drink alcohol: 'Bhai ko bada shauk rehta tha'

Sonu Sood is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. The star, who is gearing up for the release of his action drama Fateh, has been very cautious about his habits and how he wishes to keep himself fit by consuming healthy meals. While Sonu swears by eating healthy and not drinking alcohol, many co-stars have been adamant about making him try liquor at least once. On this list of co-stars, the one who has topped is none other than bhaijaan Salman Khan. Yes, you read it right—bhaijaan has tried several times to make Sonu drink, and he has even spiked his drinks.

Salman Khan once spiked Sonu’s drink

In a recent interview with Jist, Sonu shared the hilarious instances when Salman has tried to make him drink, and he always managed to get away. While talking, he shared, “I don’t drink at all. Many co-stars have tried to make me try alcohol, like ‘Isko aaj try karva ke rahenge’ (We will make him try today). Many have tried spiking my drink secretly. Salman bhai ko bada shauk rehta tha, kehte ki, ‘Ek kaam kar, zara Red Bull ke andar daal ke laa thodi’ (He used to tell me to mix some alcohol in Red Bull).”

“He used to hand me a glass slyly, and I used to give it back. He kept looking at my glass if I gave it to someone else. When someone has a hobby of drinking, they like others to drink as well, which is fine. But nahi pee kabhi (I never tried alcohol), I never felt like it,” he further added.

Not just a non-drinker, Sonu has also shared about his strict diet and boring meals. “I am a vegetarian. My diet is very boring. Whenever someone comes home, they say that I eat hospital food at home. I tell them that this is my plate, you eat whatever you want. Besides me, everyone eats non-vegetarian food, sabke liye accha khaana banta hai. We have the best of cooks,” he shared.

Sonu Sood stopped eating chapatis

Further, while sharing how he has stopped eating chapatis, Sonu shared, "However, I have never thrown a tantrum in school, college, or even now. Lately, I have stopped eating chapatis. In the afternoon, I eat a small bowl of dal and rice. For breakfast, I eat an egg-white omelette, salad, avocado, sautéed vegetables, or papaya. But yes, I eat healthy, I don’t cheat on my diet. I eat makki ki roti sometimes, but only once in a while. It is important to be consistent."

On the work front, Sonu is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action drama Fateh, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez.