Breaking News
Crackdown on illegal immigrants and terror suspects: Anti-terrorist squad wants stricter screening of contract labour
Sanpada firing: Police suspect professional rivalry
Kurla-Santacruz Road has no street lights for over a year
Central Railway: Old buggies to be reused at railway hospitals
Uttan-Virar Sea Link report to be submitted for state nod
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sonu Sood reveals Salman Khans hilarious attempts to make him drink alcohol Bhai ko bada shauk rehta tha

Sonu Sood reveals Salman Khan's hilarious attempts to make him drink alcohol: 'Bhai ko bada shauk rehta tha'

Updated on: 04 January,2025 04:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

While Sonu swears by eating healthy and not drinking alcohol, many co-stars have been adamant about making him try liquor at least once.

Sonu Sood reveals Salman Khan's hilarious attempts to make him drink alcohol: 'Bhai ko bada shauk rehta tha'

In Pic: Salman Khan and Sonu Nigam

Listen to this article
Sonu Sood reveals Salman Khan's hilarious attempts to make him drink alcohol: 'Bhai ko bada shauk rehta tha'
x
00:00

Sonu Sood is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. The star, who is gearing up for the release of his action drama Fateh, has been very cautious about his habits and how he wishes to keep himself fit by consuming healthy meals. While Sonu swears by eating healthy and not drinking alcohol, many co-stars have been adamant about making him try liquor at least once. On this list of co-stars, the one who has topped is none other than bhaijaan Salman Khan. Yes, you read it right—bhaijaan has tried several times to make Sonu drink, and he has even spiked his drinks.


Salman Khan once spiked Sonu’s drink


In a recent interview with Jist, Sonu shared the hilarious instances when Salman has tried to make him drink, and he always managed to get away. While talking, he shared, “I don’t drink at all. Many co-stars have tried to make me try alcohol, like ‘Isko aaj try karva ke rahenge’ (We will make him try today). Many have tried spiking my drink secretly. Salman bhai ko bada shauk rehta tha, kehte ki, ‘Ek kaam kar, zara Red Bull ke andar daal ke laa thodi’ (He used to tell me to mix some alcohol in Red Bull).”


“He used to hand me a glass slyly, and I used to give it back. He kept looking at my glass if I gave it to someone else. When someone has a hobby of drinking, they like others to drink as well, which is fine. But nahi pee kabhi (I never tried alcohol), I never felt like it,” he further added.

Not just a non-drinker, Sonu has also shared about his strict diet and boring meals. “I am a vegetarian. My diet is very boring. Whenever someone comes home, they say that I eat hospital food at home. I tell them that this is my plate, you eat whatever you want. Besides me, everyone eats non-vegetarian food, sabke liye accha khaana banta hai. We have the best of cooks,” he shared.

Sonu Sood stopped eating chapatis

Further, while sharing how he has stopped eating chapatis, Sonu shared, "However, I have never thrown a tantrum in school, college, or even now. Lately, I have stopped eating chapatis. In the afternoon, I eat a small bowl of dal and rice. For breakfast, I eat an egg-white omelette, salad, avocado, sautéed vegetables, or papaya. But yes, I eat healthy, I don’t cheat on my diet. I eat makki ki roti sometimes, but only once in a while. It is important to be consistent."

On the work front, Sonu is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action drama Fateh, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sonu sood Salman Khan Entertainment News bollywood Entertainment Top Stories Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK