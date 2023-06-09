Sonu Sood: The idea is to help these families get back on their feet

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 June,2023 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Sonu supports some families of Odisha train tragedy victims by helping them set up businesses and funding their kids’ education

Sonu Sood

Listen to this article
A week on, the families of the victims and injured are grappling with the repercussions of the Odisha train tragedy that took place when the Coromandel Express derailed near Balasore and collided with two more trains, claiming more than 280 lives and leaving 900 injured. At a time like this when no effort is too small and no contribution too big, actor-producer Sonu Sood has stepped forward to support the affected families. On Wednesday, his non-profit organisation, Sood Charity Foundation, launched a helpline for the affected. Sood shares, “After they message us on the helpline number, we will call them, get their details and [understand] their problems. We have also been in touch with the concerned authorities, and are procuring the details of all patients who are injured.”


Rebuilding the lives of those who have lost their loved ones, in one of the worst train accidents in India, will be a Herculean task. Recognising this, Sood says that his organisation will focus on two areas — employment and education. “We have been hearing so many stories about breadwinners losing their lives. Who will take care of their families? The idea is to help these families get back on their feet. We will help them set up small businesses, and provide employment. We will also take care of their children’s education, and their elderly parents.” 


During the pandemic, we witnessed the actor’s relentless aid to the migrant labourers. He hopes to continue his good work this time too, even sending members of his NGO to Odisha. “I plan to send people on the ground to speak to the affected, see their problems and solve them personally. We will also extend financial help to those who need it.”


