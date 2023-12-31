Sonu Sood reveals his dual commitment to versatility with Fateh, and amplifying his philanthrophy in 2024

Sonu Sood. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Listen to this article Hero’s heroism, and humanity x 00:00

It has been a good year for Sonu Sood, who ventured into production with his upcoming film, Fateh, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez. “Turning producer was creatively satisfying amongst all the experiences I had in 2023. Filming it has been rewarding, offering me unique challenges and opportunities,” says the actor, who has upped the ante in the actioner. Besides showcasing never-seen-before action, the film has also been shot in novel places. “It is a high-octane cybercrime action film. We have worked with an international crew from Los Angeles. With renowned Hollywood stunt coordinator Lee Whittaker on board, the film is more special,” he adds.

While Fateh will add to the long list of actioners that Bollywood has produced recently, Sood says his choice of stories is rooted in his personal pursuit of versatility. “The surge in audience appreciation for action films post-pandemic is undeniable, which is evident from the success of movies like Pathaan and Animal. While the audience’s taste influences choices, my decisions have always stemmed from a desire to offer diverse and engaging content that resonates with viewers. I also tend to take up things that I have never attempted before,” he explains, adding that in 2024 he aims to challenge himself as a performer while strengthening his philanthropy efforts with the Sood Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT