'Tauba Tauba', the peppy track from ‘Bad Newz’ has been sung by Karan Aujla and performed by Vicky Kaushal, the dance moves of which have gone viral

Kiran Jopale, Muttiah Muralitharan Pic/Instagram

The song 'Tauba Tauba' featuring Vicky Kaushal's electrifying dance moves in his film 'Bad Newz' has been trending ever since it was released.

The song 'Tauba Tauba' featuring Vicky Kaushal's electrifying dance moves in his film 'Bad Newz' has been trending ever since it was released. The actor has been receiving praise from fans as well as eminent personalities from the film industry. The song has been given a twist by many on social media to hop on the bandwagon due to its buzz. A fresh addition to the same is another video, but what stands out is that netizens believe the person in the clip is Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan.

SRH Bowling Coach Muttaiah Muralidharan Vibing To Tauba Tauba 🎉pic.twitter.com/utaTMzTBqw — Johnnie Walker🚁 (@Johnnie5ir) July 30, 2024

Netizens have been sharing a video of choreographer Kiran Jopale, who is dancing to 'Tauba Tauba' for a class he conducted in Bengaluru. However, instead of crediting him for the same, the dance master is confused for Muralitharan, leaving many baffled. Yet another doppelganger case.

Check out the original video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Jopale (@mr.kiranj)

'Tauba Tauba', the peppy track from ‘Bad Newz’ has been sung by Karan Aujla. During the film's promotion, Vicky shared his feelings after receiving a shout-out from Hrithik Roshan. He said, "Hrithik sir, yes, he is the god of dancing in this country, in fact, in the world. So for me, he's an inspiration. He has always been an inspiration. Unki taraph se ek pat on my back aajaate hai aise lagata hai ki... I won an Oscar. So it meant the world."

Regarding the song's response, Vicky stated, "First of all, I feel overwhelmed. But in a very nice way. Because we have worked hard for many years to get such a response. We should do something that people like so much: make those reels and videos. And this love, I mean, for us, of course, box office, etc., is a very good thing and everybody in the team gets happy because the film earns money, because at the end of the day, it's business, someone has invested money in it. But this love, this acceptance, this coming to people, we work hard for this. So when you get this love, you get a lot of happiness.”

Directed by Anand Tiwari, ‘Bad Newz’ is a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

‘Bad Newz’ is co-produced by him along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film is scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja. The film hit theatres on July 19.

(With inputs from ANI)