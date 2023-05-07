Stebin Ben: I enjoy Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's songs from the 90s

Stebin Ben and Malvika Raaj who have teamed up for 'Pyaar Mein' got into conversation with mid-day.com

Credit: Stebin Ben on Instagram

Singer Stebin Ben and actress Malvika Raaj who have teamed up for the recreation of the 90s hit 'Pyaar Mein' got into conversation with mid-day.com. Speaking about how the collaboration happened, Stebin said, "When I heard the song there were no second thoughts. Having legends like Javed Akhtar and Rajesh Roshan on board, you want to do your best and do justice to the song. A lot of people have heard it but I'm sure many have not! We wanted to bring the song in a never avatar but retaining it's soul. When we thought about the video we had this cute girl Malvika Raaj. The song is simple and we needed beautiful chemistry. When Malvika came in she added 'chaar chaand' to the video with her smile."

Sharing her experience the actress said, "I was in my car driving when I first heard the song. I'm anyway a big fan of Stebin, I love his voice and had been following him on Instagram, even before I knew him. I had heard the song before and I was so excited, his voice made it even better than what it was."

Sharing his love for 90s music, Stebin said, "I enjoy Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's songs from the 90s. I can watch 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' a hundred times, I cant watch new films more than two times. The same goes for songs. I hear new songs once, twice or at the most thrice, including my own songs. I listen to any song that has the vibe of the 90s. If you observe closely it is the songs that have a strong melody, with a touch of the 90s that have longevity."

