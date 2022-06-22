Breaking News
Stebin Ben: Artistes suffer because of negativity around us

Updated on: 22 June,2022 08:23 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Stebin Ben join mid-day.com on World music day

Stebin Ben: Artistes suffer because of negativity around us

Stebin Ben/ Tejas Nerurkarr


Singer Stebin Ben joined mid-day.com on World music day, where he discussed competition in the industry and much more.

Stebin says, "When you grow as an artiste, your competitors increase. There will be a lot of bad comments between their fans and yours. The war is going to go on and artistes suffer because of the negativity around. All artistes have to go through this when they become popular. Artistes should focus on themselves and I only focus on how I am growing and improving. When I was struggling I didn't have anyone around me, so now that I'm succeeding, I want to give a good life to my family friends and myself."




