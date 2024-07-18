At the launch of Stree 2 trailer, Shraddha Kapoor was asked about her wedding with Rahul Modi. To this, the actress had an apt response

Shraddha Kapoor

Listen to this article When is Shraddha Kapoor getting married? Actress gives an apt answer x 00:00

The trailer of Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film 'Stree 2' was unveiled today at a grand event in the city. She will be reprising the role of her character who comes to Chanderi as their saviour to help them get rid of a mysterious. However, there is something mysterious about her character that the audience is yet to find out. For the grand trailer launch, Shraddha donned a red saree and looked every bit gorgeous.

At the trailer launch event, Shraddha Kapoor was also asked about her plans to tie the knot. "When you will become a dulhan in real life?" asked a reporter. To this, staying true to her character, Shraddha said, "Wo stree hai , uska Jab Man karega wo tab Dulhan ban jaayegi". The response received a huge applause from the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the event, Shraddha also spoke about the power of her braid in the film. Shraddha interacted with the media on the sidelines of the launch and said, “Ye electric choti (braid) hai. Is mein 20,000-volt ki shakti hai (This is an electric braid. It has the power of 20,000 volts)."

The braid of Shraddha’s character holds a huge significance in the universe of ‘Stree’.

In the first part of 'Stree', which was released in 2018, her character was shown merging the severed braid of the female ghost Stree at the movie’s conclusion, setting the stage for the sequel. The trailer of ‘Stree 2’ also depicts Shraddha using her braid to confront the male ghost Sarkata, attempting to prevent the chaos unleashed by the ghost.

While Stree targeted men in Chanderi, Sarkata set his sights on the town's women. In fact, Sarkata's actions led to Stree becoming a ghost in the first place. The trailer also shows the people of Chanderi summoning the female ghost, Stree, to combat Sarkata.

‘Stree 2’ co-stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The film will be released on August 15.

Shraddha Kapoor's love life:

For a long time, Shraddha was rumoured to be dating Rahul Mody. In June this year, the actress made the relationship insta-official by posting a photo with him on her Instagram stories. With the picture, Shraddha Kapoor wrote: “Dil rakh le, neend to vaapis de de yaar.” She included a few emojis like a laughing face and a heart. She also tagged Rahul in the picture.