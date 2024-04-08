Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shed 10 kilos in a week to fit the role of the cop in the film

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Listen to this article Suchitra Krishnamoorthi loses 10 kilos in a week for 'Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy' x 00:00

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy’, underwent physical transformation as she shed 10 kgs of weight to fit the role of the cop in the film.

The actress shed the weight in just a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Nidhhi Agerwal, Vinay Pathak and Shivin Narang.

Talking about the actress’s physical transformation, producer Prerna Arora said, "I am truly stunned by her transformation.”

She further mentioned: “This disciplined approach to her health and fitness does not only underline her dedication to craft but is also a reflection of the commitment she has towards portraying her character of a fierce cop, authentically.”

‘Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy’ is produced by Prerna Arora, along with UJS Studio and Ess Kay Gee Entertainment. The film is helmed by Abhishek Jaiswal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever