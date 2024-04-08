Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Workers want Shinde Sena to keep Bhiwandi
Mumbai: No! Social media groups WON’T double your money
Maharashtra: Why is big cat still roaming free in Vasai?
Mumbai: ‘This could turn out to be a bigger problem than Gokhale bridge’
Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting policemen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Suchitra Krishnamoorthi loses 10 kilos in a week for Dunk Once Bitten Twice Shy
<< Back to Elections 2024

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi loses 10 kilos in a week for 'Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy'

Updated on: 08 April,2024 10:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shed 10 kilos in a week to fit the role of the cop in the film

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi loses 10 kilos in a week for 'Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy'

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Listen to this article
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi loses 10 kilos in a week for 'Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy'
x
00:00

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy’, underwent physical transformation as she shed 10 kgs of weight to fit the role of the cop in the film.


The actress shed the weight in just a week.


The film also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Nidhhi Agerwal, Vinay Pathak and Shivin Narang.


Talking about the actress’s physical transformation, producer Prerna Arora said, "I am truly stunned by her transformation.”

She further mentioned: “This disciplined approach to her health and fitness does not only underline her dedication to craft but is also a reflection of the commitment she has towards portraying her character of a fierce cop, authentically.”

‘Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy’ is produced by Prerna Arora, along with UJS Studio and Ess Kay Gee Entertainment. The film is helmed by Abhishek Jaiswal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

suchitra krishnamoorthi Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news Weight Loss health
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK