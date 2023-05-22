Suhana Khan is a happy birthday girl twirling in video shared by dad Shah Rukh Khan

On Suhana Khan's 23rd birthday, Shah Rukh Khan shared a video of his daughter happily twirling on a ice skating rink

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating daughter Suhana Khan's birthday in the cutest way possible. The Bollywood superstar took to social media on Monday, May 22, to share a video of his beloved daughter twirling on an ice skating rink. In the video, Suhana can be seen in a happy mood, blissfully lost in her own world as she twirls away.

The superstar welcomed daughter Suhana with Gauri Khan in May 2000. Suhana has two siblings - elder brother Aryan Khan and younger, AbRam.

Sharing the slow-motion video on her birthday, Shah Rukh shared a special message for his only daughter. "Today is the day to get your Happy On….and forever. Love you baby," he posted. She replied on the post, "Loove you the most." Suhana can be seen dressed casually in a black crop top and blue denims, with her open hair flying as she keeps twirling on the skates. Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan is loved for his undying charm and witty humour. He also often comes across as a proud father who dotes on his children. Some time ago, he took to his Instagram to congratulate daughter Suhana for making big moves in the industry with a brand campaign for a popular makeup brand. Shah Rukh had shared a compilation video of Suhana from the event, adding the song 'Pretty Woman' from his movie 'Kal Ho Na Ho' as he penned down a heartwarming note for his daughter.

Gauri Khan had also reacted to Suhana landing her first brand deal after her on a hoarding outside her office. Gauri had shared a video on Instagram, which began with a glimpse of her office with a table that had a wooden box, papers, flower pots, chairs and certificates. A hoarding featuring Suhana for the make-up brand she endorses was seen outside Gauri's office. She had captioned the post, "Guess who I spotted at the office today?"

Suhana Khan will be making her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The movie also stars Vedang Raina, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Mihir Ahuja.