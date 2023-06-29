Suhana Khan is glowing in her new photoshoot; see pics

Suhana Khan looked radiant in a new photoshoot, pictures of which were shared on Instagram

Suhana Khan in her new photoshoot, Pic/Instagram

In the photos, Suhana was styled in a dainty white dress with frills and was off-shouldered on one side. Her wavy hair had been let down, which caught the sunlight at an angle. Suhana also chose minimal makeup for her look which accentuated her natural beauty, and appeared equal parts confident and sensual as she gazed into the camera.

Pictures from the photoshoot were shared by her photographer on Instagram, who also tagged Suhana in the caption of the post.

Commenting on the new pictures, Navya Naveli Nanda reacted with a baby face and red heart emoticon. Manish Malhotra added red heart emoticons in the comments. Maheep Kapoor commented with fire emoticons. Fans were also quick to flood the star’s comments section with praise. "This is a very beautiful girl (red heart emoticon)" said one. Another comment read, "Angelll" and “so beautiful and gorgeous!”

Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut with the musical, 'The Archies' by Zoya Akhtar. Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will also make their acting debut with the film. The cast recently flew to Brazil to attend the Netflix Tudum event and further promote their movie.

'The Archies' has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. Audiences will get to watch the new generation of stars descended from some of Bollywood’s most celebrated legends on-screen.

Set in the year 1964, The Archies (adapted from the comics) is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of Riverdale's favourite set of teenagers - Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion, and will add a desi twist to the tale.

Suhana Khan will reportedly also co-star alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan in a Sujoy Ghosh helmed action film soon.