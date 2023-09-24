Sukhee director Sonal reveals how her mother, whose experiences are the inspiration behind dramedy, recommended Shilpa for the dramedy

First films are always special. When they stem from a personal space, they become all the more cherished. Debutant director Sonal Joshi says she dedicated a few years to write Sukhee with Radhika Anand, Paulomi Dutta and Rupinder Inderjit. The Shilpa Shetty Kundra starrer had to be developed with care since it was inspired by Joshi’s mother’s experiences. “She is the most important person to me, which is why I see a lot of my mother in the story of Sukhee,” says Joshi.

The Friday release revolves around a devoted homemaker, who goes to her college reunion against her husband’s wishes and revisits her years of joy and abandon. The director reveals that her mother, an avid viewer of reality shows judged by Shetty, suggested the star for the dramedy. “When I saw Shilpa ma’am [on a reality show], I realised her personality is similar to Sukhee’s. She is a positive person, full of warmth, and has a mischievous streak. Considering the way she balances family and work, I thought she was a natural Sukhee.”

Even though films are finally picking up pace in theatres after braving the post-pandemic lull, many filmmakers are opting for an OTT release. But Joshi is optimistic about her theatrical offering. “There is happiness in making a good film, and we are all content with it. It’s a feel-good story that people will easily relate to, and is perfect for family viewing,” she reasons. The director feels the movie will resonate with the audience regardless of their gender. “Sukhee is told from a woman’s perspective, but fortunately, the men who’ve seen it so far have been receptive to it. They have mentioned that they would like to watch it with their wives or mothers because of its messaging.”