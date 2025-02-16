Suniel Shetty says playing Vegdaji Bhil in Kesari Veer was physically demanding as he had to use heavy weaponry and sport elaborate outfits

Suniel Shetty with the double-edged axe he used in the film

Suniel Shetty on playing Vegdaji Bhil in Kesari Veer: 'My weapon itself weighed 15 kilos'

In his 33-year career, Suniel Shetty has done only a handful of historical dramas. That’s one of the reasons why Kesari Veer, which sees him step into the role of Vegdaji Bhil, the 14th century king, is special to him. That the movie puts the spotlight on Indian history’s unsung heroes makes him equally proud. The period drama offers a retelling of how Vegdaji joined forces with Veer Hamirji Gohil, the king of Arthila in Saurashtra, to protect the Somnath Temple from the Tughlaq dynasty’s attack. “We talk about dharma, seva, karma, and that’s what this film is about. Producer Kanu Chauhan’s late wife always wanted to do something with the Somnath Temple, which was plundered 14 times for its wealth, but it didn’t destroy the people’s spirit. It was such an interesting story that I said yes,” says Shetty.

Last week, the teaser of Kesari Veer, also starring Sooraj Pancholi and Vivek Oberoi, was unveiled. Prince Dhiman’s directorial venture sees Shetty sport a distinct look, complete with dreadlocks and rudraksh malas. Shooting the period drama in Gujarat and Maharashtra was a gruelling experience. “It’s a larger-than-life character. Given the heavy costumes, the rudraksh beads, dreadlocks, and the heavy weapons, it was a physically challenging role. The hot weather, the costumes, made of leather and metal, and the hair added to the challenge,” reflects the senior actor.

To portray a brave warrior, Shetty had to learn the use of weaponry, especially a heavy double-edged axe. “I had to bulk up and train hard as the weapon itself weighed 15 kilos. I had to fight with a hammer-like axe. I had to get used to that weight and balance myself.”

But understanding the character’s emotional make-up was a bigger task. Shetty says he channelled his paternal instinct to become Vegdaji for the screen. He explains, “It’s a powerful role yet an emotional one. Vegda couldn’t give his daughter anything. But when Hamir [his son-in-law] went to war, Vegda promised his daughter that he’d give his life to save her husband. I connected emotionally to this film because I have a daughter too, and I would do anything for Athiya.”