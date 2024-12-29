Ahan Shetty, known for his debut role in 'Tadap', was showered with love and wishes from his family, particularly his father, actor Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty with son Ahan. Pic/Rane Ashish

Listen to this article Suniel Shetty pens heartfelt birthday note for son Ahan: 'You deserve nothing less than the world' x 00:00

Actor Ahan Shetty is celebrating his 29th birthday. The actor, known for his debut role in 'Tadap', was showered with love and wishes from his family, particularly his father, actor Suniel Shetty, who shared a heartfelt message on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Suniel posted a stunning portrait of Ahan, accompanied by an emotional note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

"Happy birthday, my phantom. With a heart as pure and extraordinary as yours, you deserve nothing less than the world. Know that I love you, support you, and believe in you--always and forever," he wrote, reflecting the close bond between the father and son.

Ahan's sister, actress Athiya Shetty, also joined in the celebrations by sharing a mix of nostalgic childhood pictures alongside a recent one of the siblings. In her post, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the one I love and tolerate the most!"

Born in 1996, Ahan Shetty made his Bollywood debut in 2021 with the romantic thriller 'Tadap', directed by Milan Luthria.

The film, a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit 'RX 100', starred Ahan alongside Tara Sutaria.

Recently, Ahan has also been in the spotlight for joining the highly anticipated sequel 'Border 2'.

His father, Suniel Shetty, who starred in the original 'Border' (1997), played a pivotal role as a Border Security Force officer.

Ahan's casting in 'Border 2' has sparked excitement, with veteran actor Sunny Deol welcoming him aboard on social media.

"Welcoming Fauji @ahan.shetty to the Battalion of #Border2," Deol posted, sharing a teaser that has further fueled the enthusiasm of fans.

The 'Border' franchise, directed by JP Dutta, is known for its portrayal of the India-Pakistan war, and Ahan's entry into the sequel marks a significant moment in the legacy of the film.

The announcement video captures a powerful transition, showing a montage of Suniel Shetty's iconic moments from Border, followed by Ahan's voiceover, symbolizing the passing of the baton from father to son.

In addition to 'Border 2', Ahan Shetty is set to appear in the action-packed film 'Sanki', produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The movie, which will also star Pooja Hegde, promises to be a high-octane thriller with international action sequences choreographed by renowned designer Kecha Khamphakdee.

'Sanki' is written by Rajat Aroraa and directed by debut filmmakers Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah.

The film is scheduled for release on February 14, 2025, coinciding with Valentine's Day.

