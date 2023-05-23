Sunil Dutt Death Anniversary 2023: Iconic films of a legendary actor

On Sunil Dutt's 18th death anniversary, here is a list of iconic films by a legendary actor you should watch

Sunil Dutt, a stalwart of Indian cinema, graced the silver screen with his remarkable talent, charisma, and versatility. As an actor, he left an indelible mark through his impactful performances and memorable characters. In this article, we delve into the iconic films that showcased Sunil Dutt's brilliance and established him as a legendary figure in Bollywood.

Here is a list of five iconic films by a legendary actor.

Mother India (1957)

'Mother India' is a timeless classic and one of Sunil Dutt's most remarkable films. Directed by Mehboob Khan, this epic drama showcases Dutt's portrayal of Birju, a rebellious son. His intense performance alongside Nargis, who played the iconic role of Radha, left an everlasting impact on audiences. 'Mother India' garnered critical acclaim and became the first Indian film to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Gumrah (1963)

In 'Gumrah,' Sunil Dutt mesmerised audiences with his portrayal of a man torn between love and morality. Directed by B.R. Chopra, the film delves into themes of infidelity and trust. Dutt's nuanced performance as a conflicted husband caught in a web of deceit showcased his range as an actor. 'Gumraah' received accolades for its engaging narrative and powerful performances.

Waqt (1965)

Sunil Dutt played a pivotal role in the multi-star blockbuster 'Waqt,' directed by Yash Chopra. The film narrates the story of a family torn apart by fate and circumstances. Dutt's portrayal of a responsible and righteous son amidst an ensemble cast that included Raaj Kumar and Shashi Kapoor was widely appreciated. 'Waqt' emerged as a commercial success and a milestone in Dutt's career.

Padosan (1968)

In the comedy classic 'Padosan,' Sunil Dutt showcased his impeccable comic timing and flair for humour. Playing the lead role of Bhola, a naive man smitten by his beautiful neighbour, Dutt delivered a delightful and memorable performance. His chemistry with co-star Saira Banu and his portrayal of Bhola's innocent charm made 'Padosan' a timeless comedy.

Reshma Aur Shera (1971)

Apart from acting, Sunil Dutt ventured into direction with 'Reshma Aur Shera,' a poignant love story set against a backdrop of feuding families. Dutt's directorial debut showcased his prowess behind the camera, capturing the intensity of emotions and the cultural nuances of Rajasthan. The film earned critical acclaim and reflected his versatility as a filmmaker.

Sunil Dutt's filmography encompasses an array of iconic films that have stood the test of time. From his intense performances in films like 'Mother India' and 'Gumraah' to his comedic brilliance in 'Padosan,' Dutt showcased his versatility as an actor. With his remarkable talent and on-screen presence, Sunil Dutt remains an integral part of Bollywood's rich cinematic heritage, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations of actors and cinephiles.

