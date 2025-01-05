What if we tell you Jackie Shroff wasn't the first choice for the role of Chunnilal in SLB's Devdas? Yes, rather it was Govinda who was once offered the role of Chunnilal

In Pic: Sunita Ahuja and Govinda

Sunita Ahuja reacts to Govinda once rejecting Chunnilal's part in Devdas: 'Why would he play a second lead?'

Devdas is Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh Khan's most loved film throughout, and not just Shah Rukh Khan, but the movie also gave Jackie Shroff one of his best performances with the role of Chunnilal. Is it even possible to imagine anyone else in the role of Chunnilal other than Jackie Shroff? But what if we tell you he wasn't the first choice for the role? Yes, rather it was Govinda who was once offered the role of Chunnilal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, but he rejected the role. Now his wife, Sunita Ahuja, has reacted to him being offered the part and claimed that Govinda is too big of a star to be offered a second lead in any film.

Govinda’s wife reacts to him rejecting Chunnilal’s role in Devdas

Sunita elaborated on her husband’s decision, and in an interview with Hindi Rush, Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, said, “Why would he play Chunnilal? He was a very big star. Why would he play a second lead? It’s his choice. You can’t offer Chunnilal’s role to Govinda. He didn’t do it; it’s his choice. I am glad he didn’t do it. Why would he accept such a role being a top star? He was a top star during the ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2000s. Why would you offer a role like that to him? He handled it very well; I wouldn’t have been as kind." Jackie Shroff eventually bagged the role. Devdas was an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's iconic 1917 novel of the same name.

Sunita on Govinda not getting work

Further, while talking about him not getting any more work in films, Sunita said that he would not bow down to anyone and stated, “He is an individual, he is a village boy, he wouldn’t join any of those groups. He makes his own group and mingles with them. Woh nahi jaayega kisiki gulaami karne (He won’t bow down to anyone), he is in his own world, hero number 1 in his head."

Govinda recently made an appearance on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix India, and during his appearance on the show, he announced that he will be seen in three comedy dramas: Baaye Haath Ka Khel, Pinky Darling, and Len Den: It's All About Business. Earlier, Govinda caught headlines when he misfired through his own bullet and injured his leg. During Kapil’s show, Govinda also met Krushna Abhishek, and they ended their 7-year-long feud.