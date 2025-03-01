Bollywood actor Govinda's personal life has been grabbing limelight. It was rumoured that he was heading for a divorce with wife Sunita Ahuja. The latter has opened up about the same

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja

Actor Govinda has been making noise for his rumoured divorce with wife Sunita Ahuja. According to reports, Sunita sent out a divorce notice to Govinda six months ago. However, the couple's lawyer claims that the they have resolved their difference and will no be going ahead with it. The divorce rumours had also gained momentum with reports of the couple living separately surfacing.

Sunita breaks silence on divorce rumours

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Sunita had revealed that she and Govinda have been living in separate houses. She also said that she has been celebrating her birthday alone for the past 12 years. Now a viral video has surfaced online where Sunita is clarifying the separate living arrangement while also asserting that no one can separate her from Govinda.

In the clip, Sunita says, “Alag-alag rehte hain matlab jab unhone politics join kiya tha tab meri beti jawaan ho rahi thi, toh saare karyakarta ghar par aate the. Ab jawaan beti hai, hum hain, hum shorts pehen ke ghar mein ghoomte hain, toh isliye humne saamne office le liya tha. Humko, mujhe aur Govinda ko is duniya mein agar koi alag kar de, kisi ka mai ka laal toh saamne aa jaye." (We live separately because when Govinda joined politics, my daughter was growing up, and party workers would frequently visit our home. Since we would wear shorts and move around freely at home, we decided to get an office nearby. If anyone in this world dares to separate me and Govinda, let them come forward)."

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in March 1987. The couple welcomed their daughter, Tina in 1988. They have a son named Yashvardhan who was born in 1997.

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja's lawyer on their divorce rumours

The couple's lawyer Lalit Bindal, who is also a close friend, told India Today, “Everything is fine between them now. Such things keep happening between couples, but they are going strong and will always be together.”

He added, “It is unfortunate that people are only talking negatively about them when the couple is together, and I can assure that they will always be. No divorce is going to happen," he put the rumours to rest.”

Earlier, Govinda reacted to the rumours and briefly told ETimes, “These are only business talks going…I am in the process of starting my films."

Govinda’s manager calls it a publicity stunt

Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha stated that the reports of Sunita filing for separation are being floated to gain the mileage of public attention. He told IANS, “Right now, the news is being spread all over the place. So we are keeping an eye on it. Yes, she has sent a legal notice in the court. I am aware of that. But there is no concrete matter as to what it is. The legal notice hasn’t yet reached us”.

The manager also said that Govinda lives in the bungalow for most of the time while Sunita lives in a flat but there isn't any lack of interest on the actor’s part when it comes to looking after Sunita and his family.