Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's passing away on June 12 came as a huge shock. The industrialist died at the age of 53 while he was playing polo in the UK. According to reports, he accidentally swallowed a bee while he was playing polo, which blocked his windpipe, causing a heart attack. Soon after his death, Sunjay's company, Sona Comstar, released a statement confirming his death, without divulging details. His funeral took place yesterday in Delhi. Earlier, several reports had revealed details of his last words before death. And now, a new video is circulating that shows the industrialist getting emergency CPR.

The last video of Sunjay Kapur was originally posted by Ajit Nandal, a former member of the Indian Hockey Team. In the latest circulated video, a man is seen lying motionless on the ground as the medical professionals perform CPR. The face of that individual is not visible; however, Ajit claimed it was Sunjay.

Sharing the video, Ajit wrote, "Last rescue video of Sanjay Kapoor match between Sajjan Jaisal and Sanjay team, sujjan also there. Very sad time for all horse lovers, Rest in peace my friend #sanjaykapoor #polo"

Although there has been no confirmation from Sunjay's family about the reason for his demise, his friend Suhel Seth, who first announced the news of his death, reportedly told ANI, Sunjay was riding a horse and playing polo when he accidentally swallowed a bee, leading to his death. He said, "Sunjay died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England."

Following his death, his mortal remains were flown to India, where his last rites were held on 19th June. His ex-wife Karisma Kapoor attended the funeral, along with her sister Kareena Kapoor and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan. The industrialist's last rites were held at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground (Dayanand Muktidham) in Delhi.

Videos from the funeral ceremony have emerged wherein Karisma looked upset as she paid her last respects to her former husband. Saif was also seen attending the last rites.