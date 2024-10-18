Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol celebrates his birthday on October 19. He proved his mettle in hit films like ‘Arjun’, ‘Ghayal’, ‘Damini’, ‘Ghatak’, ‘Border’, ‘Ziddi’, and his most iconic ‘Gadar’

Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol celebrates his birthday on October 19. Son of veteran actor Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, the actor made his Bollywood debut in 'Betaab' opposite Amrita Singh in 1983. The film was a box-office success and its songs 'Jab Hum Jawan Honge', 'Tumne Dee Awaaz', and 'Badal Yun Gajrata Hai' were chartbusters. He later proved his mettle in hit films like ‘Arjun’, ‘Ghayal’, ‘Damini’, ‘Ghatak’, ‘Border’, ‘Ziddi’, and his most iconic ‘Gadar’.

Sunny Deol’s upcoming films

In August 2023, he once again showed the power of his stardom with Gadar 2, which shattered several box office records in the history of Indian cinema. Check out his upcoming films.

Lahore 1947

Sunny Deol has wrapped up his shooting for the upcoming film 'Lahore 1947' directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal. Interestingly, Sunny will also be sharing screen space with his son Karan Deol. The film is produced by Aamir Khan. In a recent update, the makers unveiled that the film's grand finale included a breathtaking train sequence, which is touted to be one of the most ambitious and elaborate scenes ever attempted in a film about the Partition era. It is expected to set new standards for visual storytelling, capturing the chaotic and emotionally charged atmosphere of the time with unparalleled detail and intensity.

Border 2

Sunny Deol will be seen in ‘Border 2’ with Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. It will be released in January 2026. Anurag Singh has come on board to direct the sequel. Released in 1997, 'Border' is set during the period of the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Actors Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna played the lead roles in the patriotic movie. Not only for the plot and actors' incredible performances, the movie also won millions of hearts for its beautiful musical score. Roopkumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam's song 'Sandese Aate Hai' was a major hit.

SDGM

Sunny Deol also has the highly anticipated action film tentatively titled 'SDGM', directed by Gopichandh Malineni. The movie, yet to be titled, is set to be produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and TG Vishwa Prasad. Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography, while the music will be composed by Thaman S, adding to the grandeur of the action-packed narrative. Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra will play pivotal roles in the film.