Sunny Deol enjoys pizza with papa Dharmendra; Bobby Deol and Esha Deol react

Actor Sunny Deol is enjoying some relaxed moments with his father and veteran actor Dharmendra. On Monday, Sunny took to Instagram and posted a picture with Dharmendra while both of them enjoyed eating pizza. He captioned the post, 'Papa and I enjoying a pizza peacefully.'

Sunny and Dharmendra can be seen in the posted photo sporting stylish hats and glowing smiles that capture the warmth of their father-son relationship. In the picture, Dharmendra carried a slice of pizza in his hand. He wore a corduroy blue shirt and a stylish black hat. Sunny, on the other hand, wore a white t-shirt, a black hat, and sunglasses.

Replying to his post, his brother and actor Bobby Deol and actor Esha Deol dropped red heart emojis. A fan wrote, 'Both delivered good movies 2023.' 'Aww... beautiful bonding of you and your dad. Wishing Uncle loads of love, happiness, laughter, great health, and best wishes always Â Have a pleasant stay,' another commented.

Earlier, Sunny shared a photo with Dharmendra on Instagram and captioned it, "Love you papa." In the picture, Sunny was seen wearing a white shirt and cap, while Dharmendra was wearing a green jacket that he paired with a T-shirt and a cap.

Sunny Deol's recently released film 'Gadar 2' has taken the box office by storm, collecting a whopping Rs 515.03 crore in about aÂ month.The film has become the second highest-grossing Hindi film and has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas starrer 'Baahubali 2'.

elmed byÂ Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film,Â Sunny DeolÂ played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

On the other hand, Dharmendra was last seen in director Karan Johar's film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is all set to release on July 28, 2023.Apart from that, he also has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming untitled romantic film.Â

