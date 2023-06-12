Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and his fiancée Drisha will reportedly tie the knot on June 18 followed by a grand reception for members of the film industry

Karan Deol. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's house decorated with lights and flowers ahead of his wedding this week x 00:00

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot this week with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya. Reportedly, the two will be tying the knot this week. Ahead of the wedding, Karan Deol's house was decorated with lights and flowers. As per reports, the wedding festivities commence on June 9 and will culminate on June 18 with the wedding ceremony and a reception. The couple got engaged in February this yea in an intimate ceremony.

On Sunday, the paparazzi spotted that the Deol house was decorated with bright lights and colourful flowers. Karan's fiancée is the daughter of Bimal Roy. The couple has been together for a while now.

In an interview with ETimes, Dharmendra spilled details about his meeting with Karan's to-be wife. The superstar called his grandson a very good and caring person and said he is very happy that his grandson has found a partner for himself. When asked about how he learned about the situation, he revealed that Karan informed his mother (Pooja Deol) first, who then told Sunny, who then told him .

Expressing his approval, Dharmendra had said, "Go ahead if Karan likes her.”

"I met Drisha. The meeting happened at my house. She is a very sensible and pretty girl. And, she comes from an illustrious family," he added.

"I am very happy for Karan and Drisha. They have all my blessings. I welcome the new addition to the Deol family," Dharmendra signed off.

Reports also state that the Deols will be hosting a grand wedding reception on June 18 for members of the film industry.

Last year on Karan's birthday, Sunny took to his social media handle to share a heartwarming message for him. "As a director I pushed your limits, and made you do everything. You rappelled off of high peaks in the Himalayas, jumped into frozen lakes, swam in Grade 6 Rapids water streams, got stuck between rocks, got hurt, but kept going on and on without a second thought...just because you believed in me!"

"When I was making you do all this, as a father my heart was always in my mouth, as a director my admiration for you was scaling mountaintops! You will succeed in your life my son because you take no shortcuts. I know it's a lot of hard work, keep going, respect elders, be kind and standup up for what is right! Happy Birthday, son!"

Karan Deol made his acting debut in father Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019. However, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. Before making his acting debut, Karan also worked as an assistant diector on 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2'. He will next be seen in 'Apne 2' alongside his father Sunny Deol, uncle Bobby Deol and grandfather Dharmendra.