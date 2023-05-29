Sunny Leone shared a video of her moments at the prestigious Cannes film festival, thanks husband Daniel Weber for making it possible for her to reach there

Sunny Leone poses at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Pic/Sunny Leone's Instagram

Listen to this article Sunny Leone pens gratitude note for husband Daniel Weber says, "You literally saved my life" x 00:00

Actor Sunny Leone, on Sunday, penned down a heartfelt note for her husband Daniel Weber. Sunny, recently made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, where she arrived with her husband.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a video of her moments at the prestigious film festival and wrote, "God sent you @dirrty99 into my life at my lowest moment. In that moment you literally saved my life and have been by my side since. 15 years of togetherness! Without you this moment in @festivaldecannes would never have happened. Your continuous fight to propel me forward and help me follow my dreams is truly selflessness to another level. I love you and thank you!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

In the video, she could be seen posing in front of the paps on the red carpet and kissing her husband.

Soon after she dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Daniel commented, "You earned everything you have achieved!!!!! With or without me!!!! I love you!!!!! It's just the beginning!!!!"

"You both deserve the world," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Absolutely stunning."

"Such an adorable couple," a fan wrote.

Sunny visited Cannes for the premiere of her film 'Kennedy' at the prestigious film festival along with director Anurag Kashyap and actor Rahul Bhat. Sunny wore a one-shoulder high-slit pink gown for the premiere. For the glam, she kept her hair tied in a sleek bun and opted for diamond earrings and embellished heels. Whereas, Anurag donned a black jodhpuri suit and Rahul opted for a black tuxedo. The film premiered during the midnight screening at the Cannes 2023. Reportedly, the film received a 7-minute-long standing ovation. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. 'Kennedy' is amongst the only two films from India this year to be the official selections at the festival this year.

