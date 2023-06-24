Supriya Pathak says her mother Dina Pathak was worried that her husband Pankaj Kapur would leave her

Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur. (Photo: Instagram)

Listen to this article Supriya Pathak reveals her mother Dina Pathak disapproved of her marriage with Pankaj Kapur x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Supriya Pathak married actor Pankaj Kapur in 1988 Supriya Pathak says her mother did not want her to marry Pankaj Kapur Supriya Pathak had support from sister Ratna Pathak Shah

Veteran actress Supriya Pathak opened up about her relationship with actor Pankaj Kapur in a recent interview, where she appeared with sister and actress Ratna Pathak Shah. While talking to Twinkle Khanna as part of The Icons interview series for her online platform Tweak India, Supriya Pathak spoke about how her husband inspired her to take acting more seriously.

Describing how she met Pankaj Kapur, Supriya said, "We were doing a film together, and that film was made only for us to meet, because it never got released. We just hit it off. We both had a lot of backlog and history, but we just happened. By the time we finished the film, we confessed to each other and I went my way, and he went his, and then we got back in Mumbai together. That film never saw the light of the day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Twinkle then asked who got married first, and if Supriya got any marital advice from her elder sister, Ratna. To which Supriya responded, “Who was going to take that advice? Everybody tried but I didn't listen to them. By then, I had come to a point where I didn't want to listen to anybody. I had quite made up my mind."

She also said that their mother, actress Dina Pathak had tried to dissuade her till the last few years of her life. "My mother, till the last few years of her life, still tried changing my mind even after two children. She kept saying ‘he will leave you!' I said, ‘ya, okay, now what’. It has been there for so many years, she kept telling me 'You made a mistake, he will leave you.' I would say, ‘its okay, I will manage’."

Ratna said that their mother would worry about all kinds of things. Supriya added that their mother wasn't much of a support for her relationship, but her sister Ratna backed her.

Before marrying Supriya, Pankaj Kapur was married to actress and dancer Neelima Azeem. He married Azeem in 1979. They were settled in New Delhi where they had their only child Shahid Kapoor in 1981. The couple divorced in 1984. Pankaj Kapur went on to marry Supriya in 1988. They have one daughter Sanah Kapur and a son Ruhaan Kapur. Supriya also talked about meeting Shahid Kapoor when he was 6 years old.